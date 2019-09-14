Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Rugby League Ipswich live: Norths Blue v Brothers Blue U18

14th Sep 2019 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLICK PLAY IN THE PLAYER ABOVE TO WATCH ALL THE ACTION  OF TODAY'S MATCH LIVE!

THE Rugby League Ipswich grand finals have finally arrived and exclusive livestreaming of the games is about to start.

Brothers, Goodna, Fassifern, Norths, Swifts and Redbank are among the clubs being represented on grand final weekend.

 

RUGBY LEAGE IPSWICH GRAND FINALS SCHEDULE:

Saturday

1.15pm: Under 13 - Goodna Black v Brothers Blue

2.30pm: Under 14 - Goodna Black v Norths Blue

4pm: Under 15 - Brothers v Redbank Plains Bears

5.30pm: Under 16 - Norths Blue v Redbank Plains Bears

7pm: Under 18 - Norths Blue v Brothers Blue

Sunday

11.30am: Under 20 - Brothers v Goodna Eagles

1.15pm: Reserve Grade - Goodna v Fassifern Bombers

3pm: A Grade - Brothers v Swifts Bluebirds

More Stories

brothers blue livestream norths blue rugby league ipswich u18
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Machine Gun Preacher' set to visit Gympie tonight

    premium_icon 'Machine Gun Preacher' set to visit Gympie tonight

    News THE man known for rescuing more than 1500 child soldiers from war-torn Eastern Africa will share his confounding message.

    Teen drives car into ocean after gas explosion

    premium_icon Teen drives car into ocean after gas explosion

    News An alert teenager escaped a close call following a gas bottle explosion inside his...

    ‘Bizarre’ reason kids are now on report

    premium_icon ‘Bizarre’ reason kids are now on report

    Education Teachers to report students for good behaviour in ‘bizarre’ policy

    Man in hospital after Bay stabbing attack

    premium_icon Man in hospital after Bay stabbing attack

    News Paramedics were called to a location in Urangan about 10.45pm