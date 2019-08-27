Rudd curses Trump over China stance

The trade war between the United States and China rages on, and Kevin Rudd has said he doubts Donald Trump is the man to bring it to an end.

In an appearance on Channel 10's The Project tonight, the former prime minister offered a fairly blunt assessment of how the tensions between the two super powers might be resolved.

And he used a few choice words in doing so.

"Trump has a number of highly legitimate complaints against Chinese trade practices," Mr Rudd told the panel.

"But I question his ability to seal the deal, to close the deal."

The show's co-host Waleed Aly interjected at that point, reminding him that Mr Trump penned the well-known book The Art Of The Deal.

"Yeah, and it's bulls***," Mr Rudd quipped to roars of laughter from the audience.

The moment former PM Kevin Rudd realised he’d just sworn on live TV.

Realising he'd sworn on live television, he quickly covered his mouth and added: "Sorry, it's not … some other (word)."

The US and China have been locked in a stand-off for the past year over Mr Trump's threat to impose even more significant tariffs on imports.

In retaliation earlier this month, China allowed the yuan to fall below seven-to-the-dollar for the first time in a decade, which saw world markets plummet.

RELATED: Growing fears of a US recession spark global panic

The floor of the New York Stock Exchange hasn’t been a happy place of late. Picture: AP

The trade war has had a significant impact on global economies and resulted in billions being wiped off stock exchanges.

"There's a real danger we become roadkill or collateral damage in this," Mr Rudd said.

Mr Rudd, a former diplomat who served as Foreign Minister and is regarded as something of a China expert, said the ramifications for Australia could be significant.

Last week, Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe warned the trade war is the biggest single threat to the global economy.

Speaking at a private business event in Sydney this week, Dr Lowe said the ongoing battle between the two nations was hurting global investment, wages and economic growth.

Mr Lowes' words of warning came after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the world must get used to the brawl for a while yet.

He offered a bleak assessment of progress in resolving the rift, as the US and China continue to trade blows in their long-running tariff spat.

"I think we're going to have to get used to this for a while, this level of tension. We've just got to accommodate that, we've got to absorb it, we've got to see the opportunities in it, of which there are many."

Kevin Rudd isn't convinced Donald Trump can navigate the US-China trade war.

Mr Rudd's appearance on The Project saw him also lob pot-shots at certain elements within the Coalition, who have been stoking national security fears when it comes to China.

Mr Rudd was especially critical of Liberal backbencher Andrew Hastie, who compared the unchallenged rise of China's military to countries that sat idly by during the rise of Nazi Germany.

He repeated his description of Mr Hastie as being a "pubescent or pre-pubescent politician", and added insult to injury by struggling to recall his exact name.

"What's his name?" Mr Rudd quipped.

"These guys are out to make their name in Australian conservative politics by being as hairy chested as possible.

"Do I believe China represents a whole bunch of other challenges to Australia's national interests? Absolutely.

"But on the notion that there's an army of reds under the bed out there to subvert our democratic way of life, the Liberal Party needs to stop hyperventilating."