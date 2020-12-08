Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

PM forced into embarrassing apology

8th Dec 2020 5:24 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM

Scott Morrison has apologised to Kevin Rudd over claims he has repeatedly left and re-entered Australia throughout the pandemic.

Mr Rudd took issue with a comment Mr Morrison made on Monday afternoon when he was questioned over why Tony Abbott and Alexander Downer had been able to "leave and re-enter (Australia) multiple times this year".

In his response, Mr Morrison claimed Mr Rudd "has done the same thing".

The comment infuriated the former PM, who blasted it as an "utter falsehood".

"I have not left Australia since returning home from New York in March. I haven't even left Queensland. The Morrison Government's own records will prove this," Mr Rudd said in a statement.

"Mr Morrison's suggestion that I have claimed a rare quarantine place for myself, knowing that it would deprive a fellow Australian of the opportunity to be home for Christmas, is insulting."

The Prime Minister has written to the clerk of the House of Representatives to correct the record and to apologise to Mr Rudd, a spokesman for Mr Morrison told the Guardian.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks kevin riudd pm politics quarantine scott morrison travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘No coincidence’: Gympie mayor cleared of misconduct

        Premium Content ‘No coincidence’: Gympie mayor cleared of misconduct

        News An extraordinary 36-page report into a misconduct complaint - made about a letter that undermined the previous mayor and CEO - found its timing was almost certainly...

        • 8th Dec 2020 5:30 AM
        Defiant township battles on against inferno

        Premium Content Defiant township battles on against inferno

        News Fraser Island fire: Happy Valley township battles on besieged by flames

        • 8th Dec 2020 5:17 AM
        UPDATE: Rain finally falls in heart of Fraser fire zone

        UPDATE: Rain finally falls in heart of Fraser fire zone

        News The fire is still threatening Happy Valley

        AFTERMATH: 72km/h winds uproot trees as storms smash Burnett

        Premium Content AFTERMATH: 72km/h winds uproot trees as storms smash Burnett

        Weather THE Burnett has been hammered by massive wind gusts that have brought down trees as...