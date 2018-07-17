Rubbish, silt build-up brings river damage fear in Valley

WASHED AWAY: Jan Watt is concerned about erosion behind Imbil's CBD.

WHILE Imbil is about to get an Our Towns facelift, one resident has called for upgrades to include fixing erosion caused by run-off from the CBD.

Mary Valley resident Jan Watt said the level erosion, which ran from the town centre past the heritage rail bridge and into the river, was "alarming” and posed a threat to one of Imbil's natural draw cards.

"How many tonnes of silt have been dumped in there (the river) over the years?

"Obviously it's been occurring for quite some time,” she said.

Ms Watt said the erosion was caused by a combination of the town's drainage plan, rubbish and silt-clogged drains, and stagnant water.

While she commended the council's upcoming work, she said there must be an equal focus on fixing the town's less visible problems.

"We need to look at Imbil as a whole,” she said.

"We can't continue to beautify the front of the town whilst ignoring the erosion the town run-off is causing.”

A council spokeswoman said staff had been out to assess the erosion last month, and had surveyed the area on July 5.

Work will begin next month to determine what is the best solution. If it is small then the work will become part of the maintenance program.

It it requires extensive work, she said a capital works allocation would be needed as there is no budget allocation at the moment.

"Pollutant traps are not required at this stage.

"The issue relates to the appropriate grading of the stormwater system to allow drainage which will limit the amount of scouring that occurs towards the creek,” she said.