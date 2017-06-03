Rubbish, roads and council culture lead to 'fiery' debate

Imbil residents are unhappy with the changes to the region's waste services.

RUBBISH, rural roads and an alleged culture of laziness within council have been the hot topics at a recent series of Meet the Mayor and Councillors meetings, which one councillor has described as "fiery”.

Changes to the waste collection services was the main topic at Imbil on Thursday night, with concern over the impact on the site when other nearby facilities close.

"It was fiery out there on a few issues,” Councillor Dan Stewart said, adding the recent changes to waste sites were the main issue.

After listening to the residents' concerns, Cr Hilary Smerdon said yesterday the local authority would look at how the Imbil waste site will be used, but could not confirm any changes would be made to the newly adopted open hours.

"We'll see how the numbers are stacking up and if we made a mistake we'll have a look at it,” he said.

Rural roads were also up for discussion at the meetings, which have been held so far in Kilkivan, Theebine and Imbil.

According to Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, the council is making rural road maintenance a key focus in the upcoming budget.

"We will be addressing rural roads,” Cr Leitch said.

The culture of employees in council was raised at the Kilkivan meeting on May 29, with some claims staff members have been neglecting or ignoring issues within the region.

Online comments that Mayor Mick Curran had publicly agreed this was an issue in the council were strongly rejected by the mayor yesterday.

"If anyone claims I called any Gympie Regional Council staff lazy, they're a liar,” Cr Curran said.

According to Cr Leitch, one resident did raise their concerns this was happening.

However, he said this was only an opinion from the public and in his response Cr Curran did not say anything which was out of order.

Cr Smerdon said the mayor addressed the claims in the context of improving council service.

"I can remember him saying there was a bit of a culture of that and he was trying to change it,” Cr Smerdon said.

"Personally, I don't think there's a problem we have to worry about.”

Crs Mal Gear and Daryl Dodt said they did not remember Cr Curran making any statement about there being a culture of laziness within the staff.

"I didn't hear anything like that said by the mayor,” Cr Dodt said yesterday, adding it was against Queensland legislation for any councillors to discuss staff matters.

Cr Stewart - who was not at the Kilkivan meeting - agreed, adding it was not appropriate for any councillors to make comment on staff matters as they are the responsibility of the CEO.

Overall, all councillors said they were pleased with how the meetings had been received.

"It's good to get some feedback from residents,” Cr Leitch said.

Cr Curran said he was happy to continue meeting with residents about their concerns.

Cr Dodt said the meetings were "positively met” by residents living in regional areas, but there had been some "negative responses” from people who did not live in those areas.

While he said he believed it was important people were not silenced, some residents wanted more than their fair share of the conversation.

"Some people would like to have more say than others,” he said.