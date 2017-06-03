23°
Rubbish, roads and council culture lead to 'fiery' debate

scott kovacevic
| 3rd Jun 2017 6:00 AM
Imbil residents are unhappy with the changes to the region's waste services.
Imbil residents are unhappy with the changes to the region's waste services. Jodie Dixon BIT140715RUB1

RUBBISH, rural roads and an alleged culture of laziness within council have been the hot topics at a recent series of Meet the Mayor and Councillors meetings, which one councillor has described as "fiery”.

Changes to the waste collection services was the main topic at Imbil on Thursday night, with concern over the impact on the site when other nearby facilities close.

"It was fiery out there on a few issues,” Councillor Dan Stewart said, adding the recent changes to waste sites were the main issue.

After listening to the residents' concerns, Cr Hilary Smerdon said yesterday the local authority would look at how the Imbil waste site will be used, but could not confirm any changes would be made to the newly adopted open hours.

Hilary Smerdon.
Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht

"We'll see how the numbers are stacking up and if we made a mistake we'll have a look at it,” he said.

Rural roads were also up for discussion at the meetings, which have been held so far in Kilkivan, Theebine and Imbil.

According to Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, the council is making rural road maintenance a key focus in the upcoming budget.

"We will be addressing rural roads,” Cr Leitch said.

Bob Leitch.
Bob Leitch. Renee Albrecht

The culture of employees in council was raised at the Kilkivan meeting on May 29, with some claims staff members have been neglecting or ignoring issues within the region.

Online comments that Mayor Mick Curran had publicly agreed this was an issue in the council were strongly rejected by the mayor yesterday.

"If anyone claims I called any Gympie Regional Council staff lazy, they're a liar,” Cr Curran said.

Mick Curran.
Mick Curran. Photography by Bambi

READ MORE

According to Cr Leitch, one resident did raise their concerns this was happening.

However, he said this was only an opinion from the public and in his response Cr Curran did not say anything which was out of order.

Cr Smerdon said the mayor addressed the claims in the context of improving council service.

"I can remember him saying there was a bit of a culture of that and he was trying to change it,” Cr Smerdon said.

"Personally, I don't think there's a problem we have to worry about.”

Crs Mal Gear and Daryl Dodt said they did not remember Cr Curran making any statement about there being a culture of laziness within the staff.

Daryl Dodt.
Daryl Dodt. Renee Albrecht

"I didn't hear anything like that said by the mayor,” Cr Dodt said yesterday, adding it was against Queensland legislation for any councillors to discuss staff matters.

Cr Stewart - who was not at the Kilkivan meeting - agreed, adding it was not appropriate for any councillors to make comment on staff matters as they are the responsibility of the CEO.

Overall, all councillors said they were pleased with how the meetings had been received.

"It's good to get some feedback from residents,” Cr Leitch said.

Cr Curran said he was happy to continue meeting with residents about their concerns.

Cr Dodt said the meetings were "positively met” by residents living in regional areas, but there had been some "negative responses” from people who did not live in those areas.

While he said he believed it was important people were not silenced, some residents wanted more than their fair share of the conversation.

"Some people would like to have more say than others,” he said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  community council meetings gympie council gympie regional council

Promise to back irrigation farmers' power costs

IRRIGATION HELP: Pie Creek strawberry and bean grower Rick Tramacchi says his solar panels have helped him weather the power price rise, but extra government help is also now on the way.

Government says its power price rise help will include irrigators

Endeavour claims Gympie dumps employ locals

HIRING LOCAL: The Bonnick Road Dump site, one of the sites now under the contract of Endeavour Foundation Industries, who state they are hiring mostly local workers.

Endeavour claims dumps employ locals

Govt to help us pay those electricity bills

POWER POINT: State government makes a point on electricity price rises.

State government to share power price rise pain with consumers

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Bikers ready to ride for charity

The Gympie Historical Motorcycle Club on a break.

Hinterland ride for Little Haven.

Business forum aims to 'grow' Gympie region

GROW GYMPIE: Next week's Grow Gympie Region forum includes a tour of the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre and Nolan Meets. Gympie Mayor Mick Curran is pictured at the aquatic centre.

Forum for the Future in Gympie next week

Little Disney fans help launch Gympie's Relay for Life

DISNEY FRIENDS: Getting into the spirit of the Disney theme for this year's Relay for Life at the launch of the Gympie event at Kitiwah Place Early Learning Centre yesterday is Gympie Relay for Life patron, Mayor Mick Curran (centre), with (back from left) Linda Gould, Cancer Council Qld's Leah Bromich, Lee-Ann Hendry, (front) Sienna Waldon, Ciara Davis, Oscar Pescue, Louella Hendry, Zara Willmott and Rachel Dan.

Relay for Life launched with Disney theme

