Rubbish, parks on council agenda today

RUBBISH, parks and conservation are some of the items the Gympie Regional Council's agenda in today's ordinary meeting.

More than 600 residents have signed a petition for the council to stop the closure of the Southside Waste Management Facility, which is set to be shut down as part of environmental rehabilitation at the site.

"With predicted population growth the demand for essential services will increase and residents need this facility to remain open as residents from the entire shire utilize this service,” the petition says.

It also states the closure of the Southside site will result in more strain on the region's other facilities and increase illegal dumping.

Along with the Southside waste facility petition, the council will also consider extending waste collection services in the region.

The future of Cooloola Coast's parks is also on the agenda, with the council expected to vote to adopted masterplans for Centenary of Federation Park and Billabong Park.

Both parks were subject to public consultation in 2015, and a with several changes from the early designs incorporated.

A Conservation Management Plan for Memorial Park will also be discussed.

According to the report before council, earlier adoption of the plan is being sought to help establish the best way conserve a part of Gympie's heritage.

The recommendation on the plan is asking the council to set aside $30,000 in the 2017/2018 budget for specialist heritage consulting services to assist with finalising the plan.

Other items on the agenda include: