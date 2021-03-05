RUBBISH GATE: Coast CEO says who instigated Gympie deal

Fraser Coast CEO Ken Diehm said the council was informed last year that the Gympie Regional Council landfill would reach full capacity between August and December next year and that they had not identified a solution for the future disposal of their waste.

An overeager senior executive with Gympie Regional Council was the individual who asked the Fraser Coast council about disposing of the city's waste at Maryborough Landfill, it has been revealed.

It comes after The Gympie Times reported Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig and council CEO Shane Gray were not aware that a deal had been done to dispose of waste on the Fraser Coast.

The matter was voted on behind closed doors at the last meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council, with councillors voting 9-2 to accept Gympie's waste.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and Councillor Daniel Sanderson voted against the motion.

It was a decision that drew the ire of Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders, who raised concerns toxic waste and asbestos could be among the materials trucked into his region.

However, Mr Gray said there appeared to have been a communication breakdown somewhere along the way.

"I was surprised to see it in the media and I'm interested to have a discussion with Fraser Coast (council)," Mr Gray said.

"The council is currently going through a review of options, from a transfer station to the tip.

"There's been no decisions made other than that we are starting to plan and look at whole organisational life costs (for the region's rubbish services).

"At that time the council needs to be fully briefed before we even go any further."

"On September 23, 2020 the FCRC was advised in writing by a GRC senior executive that the matter had been discussed with the GRC CEO and that 'Gympie Regional Council would be interested to secure the landfill airspace at Maryborough Landfill instead of transferring to one of the private landfills in the Ipswich area'" Mr Diehm said.

"Since this contact in September 2020, the FCRC has been provided with detailed information from Gympie Regional Council and has been working with senior executive staff from Gympie Regional Council to undertake the necessary due diligence to properly consider their request.

"Our council was willing to help Gympie Regional Council, and deliver improved environmental outcomes for the region, by negotiating an agreement for the disposal of their waste at the Maryborough landfill.

"If the Gympie Regional Council has now changed its position, and no longer require our assistance, I am sure that our council would be happy to move on and let them manage their own waste."