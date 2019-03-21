'Rubbish, false, wrong': Gympie man loses bail for lying

PROFESSIONAL: A Gympie man has been jailed over incidents of "pre-planned” shoplifting to make money.

PROFESSIONAL: A Gympie man has been jailed over incidents of "pre-planned” shoplifting to make money. AZemdega

LYING to Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday was not the reason Corey Nathan Miller, 39, of Gympie, went to jail.

He went to jail for what magistrate Chris Callaghan said were offences of pre-planned professional shoplifting.

Lying about being employed and able to pay restitution for earlier offences earned the Gympie man an introductory experience in the Gympie watchhouse, while his story was checked.

That occurred after police said they had contacted the claimed employer, who said he had never heard of Miller.

"The courts do not like getting submissions that are rubbish, false, wrong,” Mr Callaghan said, ordering that Miller's be detained in the watchhouse while his story could be checked by Miller's lawyer.

After lunch, the defence lawyer confirmed the police claim, saying Miller's story did not appear to be true.

Mr Callaghan said he no longer believed Miller either.

But the magistrate said he was not punishing Miller for lying, but for serious shop stealing offences, intended to make money

He jailed Miller for four months with parole from April 14 and ordered restitution of $522.99 to the two stores involved. Mr Callaghan said the offences were "very serious” and "pre-planned” shoplifting matters, each involving a deliberate attempt to steal goods for sale.

Another two charges related to a failure to pay restitution ordered in relation to dishonesty allegations from December 6 and 8, 2017.

Miller also pleaded guilty on Monday to failing to comply with court orders to pay that restitution, along with unlawfully possessing a knife in Channon St on February 6 this year, and drug possession on March 6.

The two recent stealing matters, involving a $239 GPS device stolen from Auto Barn on February 5 and a $229 vehicle camera taken from Supercheap Auto on February 27.

Mr Callaghan said it was the serious nature of the shop stealing offences, for which Miller had previous convictions, that warranted jail.