Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aydan Wyse, who spent two years collecting rubbish on his travels around the country, remains behind bars.
Aydan Wyse, who spent two years collecting rubbish on his travels around the country, remains behind bars.
Crime

Rubbish collector remains behind bars for exposing himself

Aisling Brennan
7th Apr 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 7:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRAFTON man who spent two years travelling around Australia picking up rubbish has pleaded guilty to public indecency.

Aydan Wyse was arrested on March 29 after he allegedly "wilfully and obscenely exposed" himself on Union and McLachlan streets in Maclean, according to court documents.

He also allegedly stated "don't come near me, I have coronavirus" during the incident.

The 34-year-old man pleaded guilty on Monday to exposing himself in view of a public place or school and behaving in an offensive manner in view of a public place or school.

However, his solicitor, Natasha Wood, told Lismore Local Court her client would be pleading not guilty to the charge where he claimed to have coronavirus and gave false information that puts a person or property in danger.

Wyse had recently returned from his two-year journey travelling across the country picking up rubbish on the road, as part of his "One man's effort to clean up the Clarence" project.

Ms Wood did not make an application for her client's bail.

Wyse's matter has been adjourned to Grafton Local Court on May 25.

However, Magistrate Michael Dakin said Wyse might have to reappear in Lismore Local Court due to the court's "current arrangements" around managing court proceedings during the coronavirus.

More Stories

clarence valley crime coronavirus coronavirusnorthernrivers grafton local court lismore local court maclean crime northern rivers crime nsw
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last postal votes to be counted soon in virus-hit Gympie poll

        premium_icon Last postal votes to be counted soon in virus-hit Gympie...

        News THE Gympie Regional council election result became more clear today, as latest figures show Glen Hartwig tightening his hold on the mayoralty.

        Council finally hands over staff surveys

        premium_icon Council finally hands over staff surveys

        News Long-secret survey results paint a less than rosy picture for Gympie council

        Good times to roll with virus lockdown aid to pubs and clubs

        premium_icon Good times to roll with virus lockdown aid to pubs and clubs

        News GYMPIE pubs and clubs, hard hit by the coronavirus lockdown, will benefit from a...

        Why election losers will decide council's fate

        premium_icon Why election losers will decide council's fate

        News LOSERS may have a role in picking the winners in two hard-fought Gympie Regional...