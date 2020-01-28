‘Rubbish’: Call for council to drop NYE planning strikes nerve

A request for the council to put New Year’s Eve festivity planning in the hands of community groups was roundly defeated.

SHOULD Gympie council run the region’s New Year’s Eve celebrations?

For most of the region’s nine councillors (including the Mayor) the answer is “yes”, with more than two thirds voting last week to deny Dan Stewart’s request for the job to become community driven.

It was a question of cost benefit, Mr Stewart said.

The event last year cost just under $40,000.

Dan Stewart.

“I can’t see the value of the council putting on this event,” he said.

“The council doesn’t have to provide every event for every occasion. Where do we draw the line?”

Mark McDonald disagreed, saying to take New Year’s Eve celebrations away was a “load of rubbish”.

MORE GYMPIE COUNCIL

“New Year’s Eve is a special time of the year,” Mr McDonald said.

“It’s a time of joy. It’s a time to feel good.”

He said the idea of taking away the “very little we give” was absurd.

Mr Stewart defended his request, saying there were several Queensland councils that did not run New Year’s Eve parties.

Councillors defended the government’s role in organising Gympie’s New Year’s Eve parties.

“It doesn’t always have to be the council that does it,” he said.

Other councillors said even if the idea had merit, it was not their choice to make, with an election creeping closer.

“I don’t disagree with it, but we may have a different council with a different point of views,” Bob Fredman said.

Bob Fredman.

It was the second of Mr Stewart’s motions at the meeting to raise this question. He also asked for the number of staff sent to conferences be capped.

“It’s a bit of overkill, the number of people we send,” he said.

“There’s some really good speakers … there’s also a lot of times when you’re twiddling your thumbs.”