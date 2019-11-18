Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck claimed his maiden Golden Boot win in 2019.
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck claimed his maiden Golden Boot win in 2019.
Rugby League

RTS crowned 2019 Golden Boot winner

by AAP
18th Nov 2019 6:20 AM

New Zealand fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been named winner of the prestigious 2019 Golden Boot as international rugby league player of the year.

Warriors No.1 Tuivasa-Sheck has edged out Tongan prop Siosiua Taukeiaho and Kiwis teammate Jared Waeraa-Hargreaves, who both play for his former NRL club, the Sydney Roosters.

 

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

The 26-year-old, having missed the 2018 season through injury, is only the fifth New Zealander to win the award since its inception in 1984, joining Hugh McGahan (1987), Stacey Jones (2002), Benji Marshall (2010) and Shaun Johnson (2014).

Canberra's John Bateman was the only Great Britain player in contention for the prize, won in 2018 by St Helens winger Tom Makinson.

Australia's Jesse Sergis won the women's Golden Boot, beating teammate Ali Brigginshaw and England captain Emily Rudge for the honour.

More Stories

Show More
jared waerea-hargreaves roger tuivasa-sheck siosiua taukeiaho
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: ‘Bomb out of the blue’: $30k damage to small business

        premium_icon VIDEO: ‘Bomb out of the blue’: $30k damage to small business

        News Footage has emerged from yesterday’s storm which shows the extensive damages caused to a Gympie business.

        NAMED: 24 people to face Gympie court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 24 people to face Gympie court today

        News The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, November 18.

        Duo charged over gunpoint carjacking, hwy car chase

        premium_icon Duo charged over gunpoint carjacking, hwy car chase

        Crime A Mackay man and woman will appear in court today.

        Hospital self-evacuates as fire threat nears

        Hospital self-evacuates as fire threat nears

        News Find the latest alerts and warnings here