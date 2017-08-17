RSPCA's one-off court plea for neglectful dog owners

A YOUNG woman whose five children were in state care and the man who looks after her were in no position to pay a dog neglect fine, the RSPCA claimed.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told the two Gympie people, Marteaka Browne, 23, and John Hayes, 28, had starved a dog in their care so seriously it had increased its body weight more than 30% after being fed and wormed for a short time. RSPCA barrister Adrian Braithwaite said inspectors had found a dog rated second worst for emaciation on a scale of one to five, even though Browne and Hayes had another dog in good condition. He said he was only seeking costs and a prohibition order on their having a second dog.

"Surely you must have known,” magistrate Ross Woodford said, ordering costs of $1000.48 each.