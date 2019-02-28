Dog dies after being dragged behind ute

The RSPCA is investigating allegations that this dog fell off the back of a ute and later died from its injuries. Credit: Tahwyn Breneger.

THE owner of a dog that died after being dragged behind a ute has been identified.

Now the RSPCA is calling for more witnesses who may have seen the Emu Park incident to come forward.

RSPCA Regional Inspector Clare Gordon, 35, said she had spoken to the owner of the dog, and would be speaking with him again during the investigation.

"It would be great if witnesses could come forward," she said.

"People who actually saw it, not sure those who just have an opinion on it."

Blood from the injured dog in the back of the Tahwyn Breneger's ute. She took the dog to a vet after he allegedly fell off and was dragged behind a different ute. The driver of that ute allegedly left the dog behind. The RSPCA is investigating. Credit: Tahwyn Breneger.

A dog, believed to be a sharpei cross, fell off a white, single cab ute about 7pm January 18 on Pattison St in Emu Park, near Yeppoon, in Central Queensland.

Tahwyn Breneger, 27, of Zilzie, who scooped up the dog and took it to a vet, told The Courier-Mail the dog's lead was too long to be tied to the ute, causing the dog to be dragged behind the ute and around the block onto Granville St.

"From what witnesses said, he fell off somewhere along Pattinson, out the back of Drakes supermarkets car park," she said in January.

"He was dragged past the Pine Beach Hotel, around on Granville and then around onto Emu Street which is where the lead, that was attached to his chain, had snapped and the dog was left on the road.

"A few quick thinking patrons chased after the guy to let him know his dog was in trouble, to which the driver slowed down momentarily before speeding off around the corner, leaving this poor guy for dead."

Miss Breneger and some other onlookers took the dog to a branch of the Acacia Veterinary Surgery, where the dog died later that night.

Photos show blood over the floor and on the canine's paws, legs and muzzle.

Inspector Gordon could not name the dog's owner pending the outcome of the investigation.

Under the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001, people who do not ensure their dogs are secure and comfortable while in transit could be issued a fine of up to $30,000 or one year's jail.

If anyone has any information on the incident please ring the RSPCA on 1300 264625.