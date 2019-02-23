RSPCA unconvinced Gympie rodeo bull just having 'tantrum'

RSPCA WEIGHS IN: Footage taken at the recent Bull n Bronc event in Gympie shows a bull collapse in the show ring after its hind legs appeared to go limp.

THE RSPCA has responded to claims footage from a recent Gympie rodeo showed a bull having a temper tantrum.

"Recent footage captured by the Animal Liberation Queensland shows a bull collapsing during a rodeo clown act, where it is being harassed by two men,” the RSPCA Australia statement says.

"Reports from the media that quote the bull's owner saying that the animal was 'misbehaving' and having a 'temper tantrum' do not properly account for the fear, stress and physical pain the bull was likely experiencing,” it says.

"RSPCA Australia is opposed to rodeos and rodeo schools because of the potential for significant injury, suffering or distress to the animals involved. The use of devices such as flank straps and spurs contributes to suffering associated with this sport.

"In this case, the bull is shown to regain his balance after the flank strap is removed, suggesting that the pain caused by this aversive device was at least partly responsible for the animal's collapse. Flank straps apply pressure to the sensitive underbelly of bulls, and cause discomfort and possibly pain which cause the animals to react by bucking.

"The RSPCA supports calls for mandatory vet attendance at rodeo events, to safeguard the welfare of these animals. Rodeos in all states and territories should be covered by mandatory animal welfare standards as a minimum.”