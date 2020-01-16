Menu
Emaciated ponies have been removed from a property in Churchable.
RSPCA removes miniature horses from property

Paige Ashby
15th Jan 2020 9:00 PM
INVESTIGATIONS into the treatment of a number of miniature horses have begun after images of the emaciated ponies started circulating online.

RSPCA was requested by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries to step in and assist in transferring the animals from a property in Churchable yesterday.

A Biosecurity Queensland spokesman said inspectors have been working with the owners of a Churchable property on animal welfare issues since August 2019.

With the consent of the owner, five horses have been transferred and placed under the care of the RSPCA.

A directive has been issued for horses and dogs that remain on the property. Inspectors will continue to monitor the welfare of these animals.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries will continue the investigation.

