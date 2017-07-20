RSPCA raids reveal Coast cock-fighting ring

An illegal cockfighting ring has been uncovered on the Coast.

RSPCA Queensland Inspectors yesterday executed 11 raids on properties throughout across Queensland.

One Sunshine Coast property and three Gympie properties were targeted in the sting.

Officers in the state-wide raids seized 186 fowl and various cock-fighting paraphernalia, including prohibited spurs which are attached to cock birds during fights.

Spurs worn on the bird's feet and other paraphernalia were seized in yesterday's sting. Contributed: RSPCA

The operation was the result of a major RSPCA investigation into illegal cock-fights and cock birds being imported and exported for the purpose of fighting.

RSPCA Qld Chief Inspector Daniel Young told the Daily the investigation is ongoing.

"We'd urge anyone who has any information to come forward,” he said.

Properties in Cairns, Brisbane and Ipswich were also raided.