RSPCA LOCKDOWN: How Gympie will fare if it happens

GYMPIE RSPCA is in a better predicament than many regional branches if they need to go into lockdown, according to manager Vanessa Richardson.

There are currently around 70 animals at the centre at Laurenceson Rd which is was recently closed to the public, and is open by appointment only.

“We’re open to people who book who want to adopt an animal and also to people wanting to pick up their animals from the pound,” Ms Richardson said.

Ms Richardson says Gympie has between 20 and 30 foster carers who will share the care of the centre animals between them in the event of a total lockdown.

Holly Moore, Anthea Bennett and Donna Stevens at The RSPCA Gympie

“We’ve had a few new carers get approved over the last few weeks so we will have enough to get the animals out into the community,” she said.

Foster care enquiries have actually jumped but ultimately Ms Richardson would like to see most, if not all the animals find a permanent home.

A lockdown would mean that all care centres throughout Queensland would not be able to accept incoming animals and this may include wildlife.

“We’re still doing adoptions by appointment and 240 extra people have signed up to become foster carers (around Queensland) which is fantastic,” said RSPCA Qld spokesman Michael Beatty.

Jema Rossow at The RSPCA Gympie

Even if there is a lockdown to members of the public, it’s likely that other operations such as the Inspectorate and animal ambulances may still continue to operate.

With the economic downturn, Ms Richardson is thankful there hasn’t been a spike in people surrendering their animals and agreed with Mr Beatty’s statement people often realise how much comfort animals can bring to their lives in uncertain times.