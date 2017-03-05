RSPCA: Furry friends looking for a new home

DOGS:

Vinnie:

This working boy needs a new home where he's free to stretch his legs and have fun.

He could benefit from some socialisation and needs a home with lots of room to move around.

If you think this Cattle Dog/Akita mix is right for you, give him a visit.

Clive:

Clive Contributed

Clive can be a little shy, but once you get to know him he'll be a friend for life.

He's a young boy too, only six-months-old, and some training would do him well.

Lea:

Lea Contributed

This beautiful young Bull Arab is jumping for joy at the idea of her new home.

Full of energy, she's looking for someone just as full as life as she is.

Tyce:

Tyce Contributed

Don't let his looks deceive, Tyce is a gentle giant.

A little shy, he'll need a new family to bring him out of his shell give him plenty of cuddles.

Target:

Target Contributed

A working breed needs to run, and Target's new family needs to be able to run with him.

This young cattle dog loves the great outdoors - if you do too you'll find Target hits the mark.

CATS:

Kira:

Kira Contributed

A soft, gentle soul, Kira is one of the older cats at the Gympie RSPCA and is looking for a place to retire comfortably.

Her ideal home would be a quiet, calm environment with a friend with a heart just as big as hers.

Carter:

Carter Contributed

A real affectionate fellow, Carter has a lot of love to give.

A special cat who needs a special home, this domestic shorthair is looking for his new family - could it be you?

Otto:

Otto Contributed

Don't let the black fur fool you, there's nothing unlucky about this domestic shorthair.

A true gentleman, he's looking for a loving family to take him home.

Milton:

Milton Contributed

From a family of five, he's looking for a new place to live with his brothers.

A little shy, they'll need patient friends - but with time they'll become a loving member of any new family.

Encee:

Encee Contributed

Low fuss, no stress - Encee is a delicate, petite, easy-to-care-for type of girl.

Sweet by nature, she'd be a great fit for almost any home.