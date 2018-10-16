RSPCA finds cockfighting tools at Widgee home

A MAJOR RSPCA investigation into an alleged south east Queensland cockfighting ring came to an end in Gympie today when a Widgee man pleaded guilty to possessing material related to the blood sport.

Widgee man and former Oxford Game Fowl Breeders Association president Frank Robert Huskisson, 62, was fined $3000 for possessing spurs and spur caps at the Gympie Magistrates Court today and prohibited from owning fowl for two years.

The two year RSPCA investigation focussed on the Association, charging members in Gympie, Caloundra, Ipswich and Beenleigh.

Frank Robert Huskisson, pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing prohibited spurs.

At the time of the 2017 offence, Huskisson was the president of the club.

RSPCA inspectors searched Huskisson's property, as part of a state wide operation involving current and past members of the association.

One of the roosters located at Frank Robert Huskisson's place in Widgee. RSPCA

The inspectors located eight cock fighting spurs mounted in a frame hanging on a wall in the pool room, the court was told.

The defendant said he had received them as a gift. These spurs were determined by inspectors to be for display purposes and rendered inoperable.

When asked about the spurs Huskisson said they were 100 years old, rusty, unusable, and were given to him as historical items.

The four spurs located at Frank Robert Huskisson's place. RSPCA

When questioned, Huskisson admitted that he had been to the Philippines approximately two years ago and had seen a cockfight, but denied any involvement in cockfighting either in Australia or overseas, and denied supplying cockfighting birds overseas.

Inspectors also located a tethering area, where the defendant admitted he tethered the cock birds for periods of time.

This consisted of lengths of rope attached to stakes in the ground in a separate paddock, Mr Woodford said.

The court heard inspectors found "a large number of cockfighting publications, including books, magazines, brochures and pamphlets, and other cock fighting paraphernalia including 15 cockfighting DVD'S, pictures and photographs of cock birds engaged in cockfighting, cockfighting awards, and various quantities" as well as a range of medicines and conditioning products.

Vitamin B - Complex Folic Acid and Liver Extract. RSPCA

Magistrate Ross Woodford said it seemed like Huskisson had "all of the paraphernalia in relation to cock-fighting."

His barrister Simone Bain told the court his client's work in the field has helped his autistic grandson.

"Mr Huskisson has seen the progress and development of that boy in his involvement in tending to his own personal bantam that he looks after, it's an important part of his life, and it will continue to be," Ms Bain said.

Mr Woodford ordered forfeiture all items involved in the charge.

RSPCA will receive 50% of the $3000 fine.

No conviction was recorded.