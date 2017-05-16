26°
News

RSPCA EMU part of ed-trail at Gympie Show

16th May 2017 3:00 PM
MAKING LEARNING FUN: RSPCA Qld's educational mobile unit (EMU) will be part of the USC Educational Trail at the Gympie Show this year.
MAKING LEARNING FUN: RSPCA Qld's educational mobile unit (EMU) will be part of the USC Educational Trail at the Gympie Show this year. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RSPCA Queensland's EMU (Educational Mobile Unit) is heading to the extremely popular Gympie Show.

A spokesperson said they are very excited to be part of the first ever USC Education Trail, encouraging patrons to visit the many informative stands at the show.

The recently updated EMU caters for people aged from one to 100, with computers, interactive activities, resources, displays, RSPCA campaign information, toys and games.

Features inside the EMU include:

A human sized battery hen cage - feel the squeeze inside the cage of terror.

A "threats to wildlife diorama” - discover threats to Australian native animals.

Can you tell which x-ray belongs to who?

Careers in animal care - vet/nurse, groomer, inspector or RSPCA worker.

Qualified staff will answer questions on all things RSPCA and animal welfare related.

EMU provides basic, informed advice on how to avoid being bitten by dogs and the right pet for your particular lifestyle.

Having an animal care campus in Gympie means they are part of the community and residents are encouraged to find out how they can help those animals the RSPCA cares for locally.

"It's also a chance to learn about humane values and animal care in a fun-filled and challenging way,” RSPCA Qld's Senior Education Officer Daryl Joy said.

"The activities not only teach children to care and respect all creatures great and small, but also help to shape compassionate and humane citizens of the future.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  education gympie rspca gympie show 2017 interactive displays

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Man hits father for insulting family members

Man hits father for insulting family members

Young Gympie man fronts court after assaulting his father over racist insults against other family members

AICM taking you back to skool

AICM Rockskool to take the stage at Gympie Show.

RSPCA EMU part of ed-trail at Gympie Show

MAKING LEARNING FUN: RSPCA Qld's educational mobile unit (EMU) will be part of the USC Educational Trail at the Gympie Show this year.

RSPCA bringing interactive educational van to Gympie Show

Abandoned and starved horse rescued near Gympie

Kara Mielczarek and Ashleigh McGrath with Owen the Rescue Horse.

Horse was so emaciated it was more than 100kg underweight

Local Partners

320kmh Coast bullet train a 'pie in the sky' with potential

LONG-time Sunshine Coast rail advocate Jeff Addison believes talk of a bullet train linking the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay is a fantasy.

Innovation the allen key to mum's own business

Kylie Roberts has created a job for herself by shopping and delivering Ikea products for clients.

Sunshine Coast mum takes tough job market into own hands

AICM taking you back to skool

AICM Rockskool to take the stage at Gympie Show.

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary May 16-21

This little piggy went to the Show

Meals on Wheels to gain proceeds from the pig races.

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

THE beauty of India manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

AICM taking you back to skool

AICM Rockskool to take the stage at Gympie Show.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Katy Perry on Sunrise.

Sunrise executive producer reveals best and worst celebrity guests.

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Picture Perfect...Paint a Perfect Picture...

13 Dryandra Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 3 $350,000

Get the family ready for the perfect photo and have it framed inside your new home. This is the home you have been searching for. Put your feet up and start...

&quot;IT&#39;S TIME&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 $439,000

Picture your growing family here 1.5 acres of fruit trees, natives, and low maintenance gardens, dog proof fencing and school bus at your door. Within minutes to...

LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH A LARGE TRADIES SHED

34 Erin Drive, Curra 4570

House 4 2 6 $349,000

Situated 15 minutes north of Gympie is a large 4 bedroom lowset hardiplank home on a flat fully fenced 2.5 acres with a large shed. The home has an open plan...

NEAR NEW BRICK HOME AT GLENWOOD

107 Arborfour Road, Glenwood 4570

House 4 2 2 $280,000

Situated on an elevated 1.75 acre fully fenced block is this fairly new 4 bedroom lowset brick home. The home has built-ins in all bedrooms plus an ensuite in the...

LOOKING FOR PEACE AND QUIET?

146 Arborcrescent Road, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 2 $190,000

Established between the trees, this well-presented block home has so much to offer and is just what you have been looking for. This spacious one bedroom home...

4 BEDROOM LOWSET BRICK HOME CLOSE TO TOWN

98 Anne Marie Road, Chatsworth 4570

House 4 2 6 $420,000

Situated 5 minutes north of Gympie up high in a quiet area of Chatsworth is a 4 bedroom lowset brick home on a fully fenced 3 acres. The home has an open plan...

INDULGE IN URBAN LIFESTYLE

5 Maidment Court, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 2 $395,000

You can't look past this impressive executive family home offered in the popular Fairview Park Estate on a 704m2 allotment. Conveniently located near Gympie...

FINALISE ESTATE - MUST BE SOLD

1 Golf Links Circle, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $290,000

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment. Within a short...

Affordable Family Home

48 Barton Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

A great high set family home on a large 974sqm block only minutes to main cbd and walking distance to local shop and pub. This affordable property is in a sought...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $320,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!