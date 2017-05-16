RSPCA EMU part of ed-trail at Gympie Show

MAKING LEARNING FUN: RSPCA Qld's educational mobile unit (EMU) will be part of the USC Educational Trail at the Gympie Show this year.

RSPCA Queensland's EMU (Educational Mobile Unit) is heading to the extremely popular Gympie Show.

A spokesperson said they are very excited to be part of the first ever USC Education Trail, encouraging patrons to visit the many informative stands at the show.

The recently updated EMU caters for people aged from one to 100, with computers, interactive activities, resources, displays, RSPCA campaign information, toys and games.

Features inside the EMU include:

A human sized battery hen cage - feel the squeeze inside the cage of terror.

A "threats to wildlife diorama” - discover threats to Australian native animals.

Can you tell which x-ray belongs to who?

Careers in animal care - vet/nurse, groomer, inspector or RSPCA worker.

Qualified staff will answer questions on all things RSPCA and animal welfare related.

EMU provides basic, informed advice on how to avoid being bitten by dogs and the right pet for your particular lifestyle.

Having an animal care campus in Gympie means they are part of the community and residents are encouraged to find out how they can help those animals the RSPCA cares for locally.

"It's also a chance to learn about humane values and animal care in a fun-filled and challenging way,” RSPCA Qld's Senior Education Officer Daryl Joy said.

"The activities not only teach children to care and respect all creatures great and small, but also help to shape compassionate and humane citizens of the future.”