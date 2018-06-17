RSL spent $295,000 investigating Golf Club option: letter

An artist's impression of the golf club had the RSL Club moved out there.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THE Gympie RSL Club held its AGM on June 10, 2018.

As a social member, I attended, and was surprised that president Glen Shepherd was absent.

The biggest item on last year's agenda was a proposal to buy the buildings and land of the Gympie Golf Club, with a view to transferring club operations to that new site.

That proposal stated the new site would be called the Gympie Regional Sports/Recreation and Services Club.

However, during the past year, negotiations fell through. But, and it's a big but, the club spent an astounding $295,000 to "investigate” the proposal, according to club accountant, Cos Schuh.

$295,000? Where and why was this amount of member monies spent on this totally fruitless exercise?

Furthermore, members never voted to spend this money.

Such an amount should have been a full membership decision, not one made by a few committee members "in the know”.

The committee headed by secretary manager Roy Shipp sailed off into the future and spent our members' money. What a fiasco!

Then to add insult to injury, The Committee Report, dated 12/04/18 states:

"We are advised a proposal to investigate relocation of the club's activities to the Gympie Golf Club has been placed "on hold” pending ratification/further investigation by the club and the sub-branch”.

My husband, our sub-branch board director, has no knowledge of this and I'm sure many of the directors - or all - are also unaware of this "on hold” proposal.

Furthermore, the RSL gaming room ran at a $300,000 loss last year and when questions were raised at this year's AGM, the treasurer did not, or could not, answer them.

A vote of "No Confidence” in the board was tabled at this AGM, but shut down - with it to now go to a "special meeting”. A date for that special meeting has not yet been set.

This board needs to be made accountable to its members, and to the general public which supports it local RSL Club.

It's disgusting what is happening here and we need answers!

Shirley Morrison,

Gympie RSL club member