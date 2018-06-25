Menu
SURPRISE EXIT: Glen Shepherd has resigned as President of the Gympie RSL Club.
RSL SHAKE-UP: Surprise exit of Club President

scott kovacevic
25th Jun 2018 12:02 AM
THE Gympie RSL Club is looking for a new leader, with President Glen Shepherd quitting the top job to focus on other ventures.

Mr Shepherd's departure is another shake-up to the club's board, which is already advertising for a new general manager to fill the seat vacated by Roy Shipp earlier in the year.

In a brief statement Mr Shepherd said his decision was driven by a desire to "dedicate more time to my family business”.

The Gympie RSL premises on Mary St.
It is understood the new president will be elected in the next few weeks.

The Gympie RSL Club board declined a request for comment about Mr Shepherd's resignation.

The resignation is the latest development in what has been a controversial year for the Club, which was highlighted by an attempt to move their operations to the Gympie Golf Club.

The proposal was a polarising one, creating a rift between the club and the sub-branch over the plans which included moving 98 poker machines from the Mary St building to the golf club.

An artist's impression of Gympie RSL Club's proposed new golf club venue.
Some Club members have also questioned the plan, and the cost to investigate it which is reported to already be $295,000.

The Club's latest Annual general Meeting report states the proposal is currently "'on hold' pending ratification/further investigation by both the club and the sub-branch”.

While the club reported a $135,000 profit in 2017, it was down more than $300,000 on the previous year's.

There was also a drop in gaming revenue, from $4.57 million in 2016 to $4.23 million in 2017.

