RSL president reveals new plan to help veterans

AS THE number of members in RSL Sub-Branches across the South Burnett and Wide Bay district dwindle, a one club that has managed to defy the odds.

Since Trevor Williamson took over as president of the Murgon RSL Sub-Branch two years ago, he has managed to double the number of memberships.

He credited the rise in numbers to creating a stronger presence in the region.

“We have been attending more shows and getting out to meet people in the community,” Mr Williamson said.

“In 2016 we only had 30 members, but have increased the total number to 54.

“We have had a higher number of memberships, but unfortunately sometimes people pass away or move on the other areas.

“We are aware there are many more ex-service personnel in the district who have not joined the Sub-Branch for one reason or another.

“The club hopes to keep attracting new members to our RSL family.”

Providing assistance to veterans and returning soldiers is a priority for Mr Williamson, a veteran himself who served in South Vietnam from 1967—1968.

He said RSLs were more focused on PTSD research and how they could help both the older and younger generations returning from war zones.

As part of their commitment to help the region’s returning soldiers, the president said the Sub-Branch would establish a new Welfare Drop-in Centre in early 2020.

“It is designed to allow service members and members of the public to meet and interact in a relaxed social environment,” Mr Williamson said.

“It will also house the Sub-Branch memorabilia collection and historic photo gallery.

“We envisage that schoolchildren will be able to access and complete projects in relation to Australia’s Defence history.”

Murgon RSL Sub-Branch received a $450,000 grant from the Queensland Government to build the new centre.

Williamson said the RSL was crucial to the future of the area.

“We have received so much support from local businesses and people in the community,” he said.

“People like to see our returning servicemen and woman being looked after.

“It also shows a good example to the younger generations who are considering a career in the defence services.”