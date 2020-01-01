RSL member’s open letter says the organisation must change

(File photo) A Gympie RSL member has written an open letter urging the organisation to change so that it can serve its primary purpose and help young veterans - something it is not currently doing.

Letter to the Editor

AS WE enter a new decade, the Gympie RSL enters its second century of unique service to local veterans; equipped with a proud legacy that was paved by many-thousands of past members over the last 100 years.

These men and women banded together in good times and bad with a shared goal to keep the spirit of the military brotherhood strong, and to provide welfare support to mates doing it tough.

The desire to create a club solely for returned veterans in Gympie took root in the final years of the Great War when there were many wounded soldiers separately gathering together in our town, finding strength in each other; but feeling estranged from those that had not served.

The various and plentiful Lodges, Friendly Societies and Public Hotels did not provide the escape they needed; even though they countered among their fellows those that had served in the armed forces previously, including those that had fought in previous Imperial conflicts such as the Boer War.

These mostly young returned veterans in our town, felt disenchanted until they heard of a newly formed league of diggers starting-up elsewhere in Australia and because it seemed to offer exactly what they desired; an organization that catered solely for the digger, they applied to join.

Gympie veterans received their Official Charter to commence operating in 1919 – they now proudly belonged to the fledging Returned Sailors and Soldiers Imperial League of Australia – the forerunner to the RSL as we now know it today.

Throughout WW1 and long after the armistice; the Gympie Times printed names of local men that found themselves individually dribbling-back to their families. First due to wounds sustained in battle and later as a result of the first-in, first-out policy; of repatriating the 160,000 soldiers in Europe at wars-end.

These diggers did not always return with the mates that they fought with, nor the units they served-in. They slipped back into Australia after long sea-journeys, disembarking through interstate ports to de-mobbing stations, and then quickly dispersed by train to their scattered homes to restart their civilian life. Some aspects of military service do not always change with time.

What is rarely mentioned now is that 100 years ago, there were great concerns voiced in civic groups and the printed media of an upsurge of domestic violence and public drunkenness. Some brunt of the blame for this anti-social behaviour was levelled at the 330,000 men with combat service endeavouring to resume their former lives.

There was a desperate demand from society for them to quickly and quietly settle back into the community and carry on with life as they had lived before their war experience. While most veterans did this with ease; many others struggled, and their families struggled beside them.

Those that struggled were not just your blue-collar battlers who filled the ranks and files, they were also men of wealth; leaders of business, politics, and industry, those that led these men. Mental health does not discriminate; it affects the Officer as much as the Soldier.

At this time, mental health treatment was in its infancy and was rudimentary at best – generally, it meant confinement to a designated facility.

There was no recognizable counselling service for these veterans other than their mates, and even then, they were unlikely to talk about the mental and emotional strain they were experiencing for fear it would be seen as a weakness of spirit. ‘I’m OK Jack’; was the cultural norm spoken between mates 100 years ago.

But within the walls of the RSL, a pathway of courage opened. Some veterans were able to break down segments of this cultural barrier and assisted their brethren to obtain help and the organization as a whole, adapted to provide greater welfare assistance – it was the beginnings of RSL’s hallmark trait; welfare advocacy. Slowly this trickle of assistance increased, and eventually, the club and its generosity became salvation to many.

This all occurred at a time when suffering from deteriorating mental health was considered shameful to one’s self and the family as a whole, and this public fall from grace regrettably led many to take their own lives. And, though society has matured considerably over the last 100 years and the stigma of mental health is slowly vanishing; veteran suicide remains an ever-present issue that we continue to confront today. Therefore, the role of the RSL in improving veteran welfare is just as significant now, as it was then.

I applaud the RSLs outstanding and necessary welfare work that has, and continues to be, provided to veterans over the past 100 years – however, I believe to survive strong into the future, we need to go a step further and meet the challenge of appealing to contemporary veterans; those women and men that have served our nation in conflict, this century.

That path may not be obvious yet; but if we set as our priority a goal to identify, adapt and innovate for this cohort, we will continue to be relevant to the unique needs of the digger well into the future. What we have done successfully in the past to attract and assist veterans is not succeeding now – this is demonstrated all too well by our aging membership list.

To fulfill an identified need has been the primary driver in our club’s long history; and presently, we are not meeting that requirement for younger veterans – we must meet this challenge to continue to be relevant to the purpose of our formation.

Lest we Forget.

Col Morley

Gympie RSL Member 1560759