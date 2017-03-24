RSL Club crisis - AGM Sunday

GYMPIE RSL Club officials are geared up for a huge turnout at Sunday's annual general meeting and many are predicting fireworks.

At issue is the plan by some club officials to leave its RSL sub branch landlord behind and move out on their own.

It is an idea far from popular with sub branch members, that is the former servicemen and women who are the Returned Services League.

The club is a separate entity which rents its present Mary St premises from the sub branch.

And club officials are apparently not entirely happy with the arrangement.

Club officials are keen to have a large turnout of their 10,000-odd membership, so that the sub branch portion of its membership will not be in a majority.

There seems little doubt they will be outvoted by miles at the meeting, which starts at 10am at the club's current venue.

Yesterday, the club placed a half-page advertisement in The Gympie Times inviting members to the AGM, where they plan "to deliver our future plan for the club and potential relocation to a larger purpose-built and more accessible site."

That larger site is the Gympie Pines Golf Course and club officials are believed to be in advanced negotiations with golf club officials.

The purpose-built venue is not yet in existence, but that will soon change if a possible purchase of the golf club goes through.

Sub branch officials agree with club president Glen Shepherd that the club can relocate if that is considered its best option.

But it will not be an RSL club anymore, sub branch president Ivan Friske has said.

He says the club can move, but cannot take the RSL name or any of its associated signage with it.

Club officials attribute their restlessness to "the Gympie RSL Club's growth over the years die to the loyal patronage of the community" and says this has "prompted the need to source options for the future. We believe we need to expand," they say.