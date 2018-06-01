RSL Club a leader in its support for, inclusion of women

Letter to the Editor

GYMPIE RSL SUPPORTS WOMEN IN BUSINESS

AN ARTICLE in The Gympie Times on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 raised concerns that the women members of the Gympie RSL Club were not standing up for nomination.

The Gympie RSL Club is proud to be not only an advocate, but a community leader of the inclusion and promotion of women in business.

The club has had female board members in the past and currently has serving female board members who bring a wealth of skills and business experience to the management committee.

Gympie RSL Club has been a long-time supporter of women in business and in particular inclusion on to the board of directors and more recently, the appointment to the position of acting general manager.

The club is holding its annual general meeting on Sunday, June 10, and unfortunately the nominations have already closed as of 5pm Sunday, May 27, 2018.

The current management committee asks that all nominees for roles that are vacant are supported by members.

The unified vision going forward and the new era of co-operation between both the club and sub branch will be the foundation for stronger community and welfare support in the region.

Glen Shepherd,

Chairman Gympie RSL Club