RSL Battle: Motion of no confidence to be moved today

RSL ROW: Gympie RSL Club may merge with the Gympie Pines Golf Club and possibly other sporting groups members approve a move to new premises at this morning's annual general meeting. Arthur Gorrie

A letter to the editor from Jill Dinneen:

AFTER the AGM of the RSL social club recently, a statement in the Gympie Times said there was a new beginning of co-operation between the Gympie RSL sub-branch (military wing) and Gympie RSL social club.

In last Saturday's GT a very small notice advised that a meeting was to take place at 10am today at the club, where a motion of no confidence was to be moved against the social club committee.

Apparently a dissident group got a petition to sack the social club committee. It appears this group will require 75 per cent support from the floor to achieve their goal.

I hope as many social club members as possible attend this meeting to show support for the social club committee.

The social club pays the sub-branch $33,000 a month rent, which is the main source of revenue for the sub-branch to do its community work.

The sad part of this whole saga was that the redevelopment of the golf club didn't go ahead as it would have given Gympie citizens a beautiful venue for a night out.

Venues like this are virtually non-existent at present here.

Jill Dinneen,

Southside