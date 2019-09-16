Royals send best wishes as Harry turns 35

Prince Harry is celebrating his birthday, his first as a father.

The Duke of Sussex, who has turned 35, is gearing up for his debut overseas tour with his family in just over a week's time, when he travels to South Africa with the Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The duke, who was born on September 15, 1984, has had a busy year, becoming a parent, and was no doubt celebrating with his wife and four-month-old Archie.

On Sunday, the royal family were marking the birthday on social media, led by Meghan, who posted a message on their Instagram account.

There were nine pictures of Harry, ranging from when he was a baby to one with his wife and son, and the message: "Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you Happiest birthday!"

There was also a tweet from the Clarence House account, for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, with a picture of Harry, one of him with Charles and a third with the Duke of Cambridge.

The message was: "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex, who turns 35 today! (hash)HappyBirthdayHRH"

William's Kensington Palace Twitter account posted a picture of him with his brother, and the message: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today! "

The duke and duchess were overjoyed at the arrival of Archie, their firstborn, in May.

They have also settled into their new home Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate, after moving from Kensington Palace.

But the pair, who wed only 16 months ago, have sparked controversy.

There was criticism when it emerged their official residence was renovated with STG2.4 million of taxpayers' money.

The couple also faced a row in the summer over their use of private jets despite championing environmental issues, with singer Sir Elton John and other celebrities speaking out in their defence.

They split from their joint charity with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge amid rumours of a rift, setting up their own foundation - Sussex Royal.

Harry's engagements in 2019 have included marking five years of the Invictus Games, launching Made in Sport to help deliver sport in disadvantaged communities, attending the Lion King European premiere and visiting Sheffield Children's Hospital.

He also travelled to the Hague just after Archie was born to launch the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

In Amsterdam last month, he spoke about his impact on the environment, saying "no one is perfect".

At the launch of a global project to encourage the tourism industry to become more sustainable, Harry said what is important is "what we do to balance" out negative effects.

On the Sussexes' overseas tour, Harry will also separately make a "significant and poignant" journey to Angola to pay homage to the anti-landmine work of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, as well as travelling to Malawi and Botswana.