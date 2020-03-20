Royal tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Picture: AP

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Picture: AP

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus but his health is not a cause for concern, his office has said.

"Prince Albert is continuing to work from the office in his private apartments," it said in a statement.

The office also added that Prince Albert is in constant contact with members of his cabinet, the government and his closest staff.

Prince Albert has tested positive to coronavirus. It is unclear whether his wife, Charlene, has been tested. Picture: Getty Images

He is being monitored by a personal doctor and by specialists from the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, which is named after his late mother Grace Kelly.

According to The Sun, just two days ago he addressed the people of the principality on the French Riviera to speak about the killer virus sweeping through Europe.

During his speech he announced new restrictive measures similar to those taken by Italy, Spain, and France over the past few weeks.

Only trips to work - if working from home is not possible - and trips to the supermarket or to the doctors will be allowed.

The 62-year-old also asked any group activities - whether indoor or outdoor - to be postponed in order to limit all contacts to within the immediate family.

there were said to be no serious concerns about the prince’s health. Picture: Getty Images

The Monaco Grand Prix has also been cancelled along with several other events on the Formula One calendar because of virus fears.

Prince Albert said the no-nonsense measures were necessary and essential in order to face the worrying pandemic.

The up-market enclave, where one in three people are estimated to be millionaires, has fewer than a dozen cases of coronavirus.

It is unclear whether Albert's wife, Princess Charlene -a former Olympic swimmer - has been tested for the disease.

Prince Albert with his wife, Charlene. Picture: AP

The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, also said on Thursday he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie, tested positive.

The virus has infected almost 219,000 people across the world and the death toll has exceeded 8900.

CELEBS WHO HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED

Prince Albert's diagnosis is the latest in an already long line of high profile names who have tested positive to the deadly bug.

TOM HANKS AND RITA WILSON

Oscar-winner Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first big names to go public with their diagnoses.

Currently self-quarantining on the Gold Coast where they are shooting Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, Hanks said he would "keep the world posted and updated" on his and his wife's health.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are currently self-isolating on the Gold Coast. Picture: Instagram

He then added: "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball," quoting one of his lines from 1992's A League of Their Own.

IDRIS ELBA

Luther star Elba tested positive for the virus earlier this week, sharing the news with his many fans on social media.

"This morning I got some test results back for coronavirus, and it came back positive … and it sucks," Elba, 47, said in the clip before assuring everyone that he is "doing OK."

Idris Elba tested positive and said it “sucks”. Picture: Instagram

"I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus," he wrote on Twitter. "Stay home people and be pragmatic."

In a later video he announced that he had caught the virus from "someone in the public eye".

OLGA KURYLENKO

The actress and model, 40, announced via Instagram that she was "locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus."

Best known for her role alongside Daniel Craig in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace, Kurylenko also revealed that she has "actually been ill for almost a week now" with symptoms including "fever and fatigue."

She later said that she had not been hospitalised due to the need to make room for "patients that are struggling with life."

"Thank you to everyone who has sent me well wishes," she said. "I'm overwhelmed with everyone's kindness."

KRISTOFER HIVJU

The Game of Thrones favourite told fans via Instagram he is "self-isolating at home for as long as it takes."

He also revealed he was in "in good health" and had only "mild symptoms of a cold".

"There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful," he wrote. "Wash your hands, keep 1.5 metres distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading."

RACHEL MATTHEWS

The American actress, who voiced Honeymaren in Frozen 2, has "been in quarantine for the last week" after testing positive for the virus.

"Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise," the 26-year-old wrote on Monday.

Rachel Matthews, star of Frozen 2, has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Instagram

"Let's please be mindful of our decisions - now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let's take care of one another!!"

She later told fans that after suffering from symptoms that included shortness of breath, fatigue, dry cough and sore throat, she was "feeling better".

KEVIN DURANT

The NBA superstar was among four members of the Brooklyn Nets who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team announced earlier in the week that multiple players were diagnosed with the deadly virus, without disclosing names, according to the New York Post.

"Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic," the team added in a statement. "All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians."

After the statement was issued, Durant told The Athletic he tested positive for the virus. He told the outlet he was feeling fine.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," Durant said.

RICHARD WILKINS

The TV personality was the first high profile Australians to be tested positive for the virus. The veteran entertainment reporter took to social media to say he was not showing "no symptoms at all" and was "feeling fine".

In a follow up interview via Skye from his home, Wilkins called the diagnosis "terrifying", while becoming emotional as he described telling his children the news.

Rita Wilson with Richard Wilkins have both tested positive to the virus. Picture: Twitter

"Having to call my kids and tell them this stuff wasn't much fun. The weird thing is the only thing you want to do more than anything in the world is hug your kids at a time like this."

THELMA PLUM

The Australian singer revealed she had also tested positive earlier this week.

"I am currently being managed by the Brisbane Metro North Public Health Unit and they're taking very good care of me," Plum wrote on Instagram.

"At this time the Dr wants to keep me here until at least Friday, but the rules around being released are constantly changing."

Thelma Plum has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

"I don't even really know where to begin, what a wild ride this last month has been for the world. All I can do is stress how important it is to be kind and compassionate to each other during this time & that we need to be looking out for & prioritising the most vulnerable people," she continues.

"This means skip that party, bar, restaurant or show you really want to go to & practice social distancing."

