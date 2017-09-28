Royal takes home the big one

WINNERS: Taking out the big award for the evening, the Business of the Year Award, was the Royal Hotel, represented by Linc Phelps and Stacey Lowe.

WINNERS: Taking out the big award for the evening, the Business of the Year Award, was the Royal Hotel, represented by Linc Phelps and Stacey Lowe. Tom Daunt

IT WAS a star-studded affair as the creme de la creme of the Gympie business community descended upon the Gympie Civic Centre last weekend.

The occasion? The Gympie Chamber of Commerce 2017 Bendigo Bank Gympie Business Awards.

Three independent judges sifted through more than 250 nominations for the 10 different categories and all three agreed it was a monumental task.

The judges, Lynne Wilbraham from Gympie Regional Council, Julie Williams, the president of Gympie Women in Business and the owner of AgSolutions, and Michelle Perrett, the wife of Gympie MP Tony Perrett, said the competition was incredibly tight and that all those who were finalists truly deserved to be there.

The biggest prize of the evening, the Business of the Year Award, was won by Stacey Lowe and Linc Phelps, the owners and operators of The Royal Hotel.

The Royal Hotel was established in 1868, making it by far and away the oldest business nominated, but Ms Lowe and Mr Phelps have made numerous changes since taking over the business late last year.

"We've made many changes and made known our aim to provide a venue that fosters an accepting attitude that begins with us and our staff,” Ms Lowe said.

The judges were impressed by the couple's vision to realise that expansion and innovation were necessary for the business to remain viable.

"Stacey and Linc have renewed this business and reinvented it to meet the needs of a changing environment.

"The passion for their business and its future, their focus on providing excellent service for their customers and the respect and pride in their staff served to make this business the outstanding choice,” the judges said.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Coolmech Air Conditioning Services

Farmer and Sun

Jacaranda Family Dental

Rainbow Beach Horse Rides

The Royal Hotel Gympie

Superior Skip Bins

