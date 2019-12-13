Royal sympathises with Meghan’s ‘pain’

Sarah Ferguson has told Vogue Arabia that she understands the “pain” of Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson has claimed that Meghan Markle is being treated the same way she was.

The Duchess of York, 60, opened up in a revealing interview how she can relate to the Duchess of Sussex, 38, and feels "desperately sorry for the pain" she feels.

Sarah gave a rare interview with Vogue Arabia, and responded to claims that there are parallels between the two royal brides, reports The Sun.

She said: "It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous.

"She was famous before. She is great. Why can't Meghan be great? Why can't she be celebrated?

"Any advice for her? I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context, but I have been in Meghan's shoes, and I still am.

"There's always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it's hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I've been through it."

Sarah, who has daughters Princess Beatrice, 31, and Princess Eugenie, 29, with ex-husband Prince Andrew, 59, spoke about how she deals with media negativity.

She made the heartbreaking admission that she has felt "bottom of the barrel" and like it was almost "as if I wanted to be unlovable."

Fergie revealed she sought help after she "eventually self-sabotaged" and also made a six-episode mental health series and wrote a book, both called Finding Sarah, to speak about any issues she has been through.

Thankfully now she now feels more "free" but still has to work at not going down a negative thought route.

She also spoke about watching her daughters grow up in the public eye and facing constant scrutiny, and described it as "hard."

The mum-of-two said it has felt that unless Beatrice and Eugenie were perfect, it would be front page news.

Despite the challenges of raising a family with all eyes on her, she feels she is a "very good mother" and tries to avoid bringing any problems to her girls.

As well as being a down-to-earth mum, she also feels like she brings a "modern etiquette" and "fun" to the royal family, and particularly showed this off with Princess Diana.

Speaking of Prince William and Prince Harry's late mum, who died in 1997, she said the pair had the "best time" and she loved Diana "with all my heart."

