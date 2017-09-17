Royal Hotel named best in town

Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2017. Business of the year, winner Royal Hotel, Linc Phelps and Stacey Lowe.

The Royal Hotel has been crowned Gympie's best business at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards last night at the Civic Centre.

Beating a who's who of the local commercial scene, the Royal Hotel just edged out the Kaine and Ange Ernst owned Coolmech.

"It is absolutely surreal,” said Royal Hotel owner Stacey Lowe.

"We definitely were not expecting it, there was some really good competition.

"I have always been a person who has done things no matter what people think.

"It is amazing for us and the staff to be recognised like this,” she said.

McIntosh Meats were named in two awards, taking out marketing campaign of the year while finishing just behind Jacaranda Family Dental for the customer service award.

Mama Dee's received the award for new business of the year with Bambi Gosbell's House of Artisan taking out the people's choice award.