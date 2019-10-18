Roxy’s shameless poo jogger cash-in

They don't call her Sydney's PR queen for nothing.

Just days after revealing a serial public pooper was on the loose in the Sydney suburb of Paddington, Roxy Jacenko has been able to turn the misfortune into a business opportunity.

This afternoon Jacenko shared a video sponsored by fibre supplement brand Metamucil which she "dedicated to our Paddington Poopinator" as an item "that no bathroom should go without".

On Monday, Jacenko shared video of a female jogger who was caught on camera doing the dirty deed in various parts of Paddington, including outside the celebrity publicist's Sweaty Betty offices.

In her Instagram post Jacenko posed alongside a man in a turd costume as she spruiked that the health supplement could be used to "avoid these kind of situations".

Jacenko told news.com.au that she "couldn't resist" doing a sponsored post dedicated to the poo jogger.

"I suppose you could say I have a knack at commercialising even the most random situations," she said. "I'm a businesswoman, it's in my blood!"

Roxy Jacenko has capitalised on her poo jogger fame.

Jacenko said the deal with Metamucil had come through her agency The Ministry of Talent "coincidently chatting earlier in the week" about a similar product.

"When the brief came through to me I thought I would flag the concept of picking up on the Paddington Poopinator … the agency who had contacted us suggested that in fact Metamucil could be a great fit given the viral nature of Paddo's Poopinator," she said.

Jacenko said that the reaction to the sponsored post so far had been "varied".

"I mean, isn't my name Roxy Polarising Jacenko?" she said. "I'll stand by the fact that if the whole shebang was a publicity stunt then I deserve an Oscar!"

Roxy Jacenko has since deleted the videos.

RELATED: Roxy Jacenko sends message to mystery 'poo jogger' on The Project

The poo jogger has remained elusive, despite an explosion in conspiracy theories about who was responsible.

Jacenko has since deleted the three videos she posted after commenters bizarrely suggested Jackie O was responsible - despite the fact she would have been broadcasting live on The Kyle and Jackie O Show when the dirty deeds were committed.

NSW police into who was responsible for the human faeces around Paddington remains ongoing, however, Jacenko has confirmed her property hasn't been targeted since going public.