Roxy Jacenko unrecognisable in unearthed photos

With her blonde hair and incredibly white teeth, Roxy Jacenko certainly stands out in a crowd.

But the PR Queen, whose reality show I Am Roxy! debuted on Channel 10 this week, looked drastically different in 2004.

In recently unearthed photos, Roxy is shown sitting in the offices of her Sweaty Betty PR company that she'd just opened at the age of 24.

With brown hair, glasses and cowboy boots, Roxy is virtually unrecognisable.

Roxy Jacenko now. Picture: Tim Hunter.

The PR queen turned reality star looks drastically different, but she doesn't shy from acknowledging her transformation.

In a recent interview while promoting the show, she said her lip colour was "about the only natural thing on me".

Praised for her honesty about her changing appearance, she told the You Beauty podcast: "Have you seen the before and afters? I have to be honest, otherwise they'll say it's a different person."

Roxy in 2004. Picture: Warren Clarke.

Roxy Jacenko has been running her own PR company for 15 years.

Roxy founded Sweaty Betty PR after working as a personal assistant to fashion designer Mark Keighery.

Speaking about her decision to branch out on her own at such a young age, Roxy said, "I didn't overthink it".

"Once I'd made my decision that I wanted to start my own PR company I just knew I had to make it work - failure wasn't an option!

"My plan was to work harder than the rest, and do whatever it took to ensure my company was a success. It involved sleepless nights, working seven days a week … If you have a passion and drive to succeed, you do whatever it takes."

Roxy Jacenko photographed at her home in Vaucluse in Sydney. Picture: Britta Campion / The Australian

Roxy's work ethic was on display in I Am … Roxy! which aired on Wednesday night as part of Channel 10's Pilot Week. It gave viewers an insight into how she runs her business and how she is at home with her husband and two kids.

A total of 399,000 people tuned in (in the five capital cities) and Channel 10 has yet to decide if it will commission the show for a full series.