ROUND TWO: 19 happy snaps of Gympie’s 2020 kindy graduates

Gympie’s 2020 kindy graduates have celebrated the end of the preschool journeys in the past few weeks.

Take a look at these happy snaps from Kids on Calton and Milestones Gympie South.

A note from Milestones Gympie South:

The children celebrated their graduation On Wednesday the 9th of December, they performed the cha-cha Slide and their phonics song for their families (they practised for four months) they smashed it on the night and were all awesome.

They then all received their graduation certificate and had a party with a sausage sizzle and cake for everyone.

The children gave their parents a gift with a poem thanking them for all they do for them and the children received a gift from their teachers.

We try to make graduation as special as possible to celebrate the children’s achievements and to show them how proud their teachers are of them and how much we will miss them but looking forward to having them visit us to show us their new school uniforms and tell us all about their new teachers and schools.

Most of the children have been with us since they were babies and some of the families have been attending our service for 10 years with all of their children attending the centre over the years so there was lots of cheering and a few tears.

We had some restrictions due to COVID but overall it was a great night.