QST_ALN_CONFRATERNITYCUP
Rugby League

Round 3 livestream schedule for AIC rugby league

by Kyle Pollard
10th Aug 2019 11:00 AM

We're two rounds into the AIC rugby league season and every team already has a win on the board.

Who can break away from the pack in the Open grade action? Will Marist Ashgrove be the team to beat after demolishing St Pats at home last weekend?

Check out the full schedule of action below for this Saturday's matches, including the games we will be livestreaming.

WATCH ROUND 3 LIVE HERE

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 3

Saturday, August 10 at St Edmunds, Church Rd, Tivoli

*St Edmunds College v St Patricks College

*Marist College Ashgrove v St Laurences College

*Villanova v Iona College

*Bye: Padua College

 

SCHEDULE

8.30am - Year 5

9.30am - Year 6

10.30am - Year 7

11.30am - Year 8

12.30pm - Year 9 (Livestream: St Edmunds v St Pats)

1.30pm - Year 10 (Livestream: St Edmunds v St Pats)

2.40pm - Open (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Lauries)

