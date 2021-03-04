ROUND 2: Which of these 74 dogs is Gympie’s most loveable?

74 beautiful pups are in the running to be crowned Gympie's most loveable dog.

74 beautiful pups are in the running to be crowned Gympie's most loveable dog.

And … take two!

ORIGINAL STORY: Adorable nominations for Gympie’s most loveable pup

Due to multiple ongoing technical issues, we have had to suspend the original poll looking for Gympie’s most loveable dog and replace it with a new one.

Some nominations appeared in the poll twice and some not at all, while existing votes did not appear to be counting properly.

Now that those issues – hopefully – have been resolved, it’s time to find the Gympie region’s top dog when it comes to the title of “most loveable”.

We have 69 nominations totalling 74 worthy nominees, and just a bit over one full day to decide the winner!

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards



So be sure to get yours in, and tell your friends to help the course and cast theirs too, and we’ll be back on Saturday to announce our winner.

Get voting Gympie!