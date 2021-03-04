Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
74 beautiful pups are in the running to be crowned Gympie's most loveable dog.
74 beautiful pups are in the running to be crowned Gympie's most loveable dog.
News

ROUND 2: Which of these 74 dogs is Gympie’s most loveable?

JOSH PRESTON
4th Mar 2021 5:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

And … take two!

ORIGINAL STORY: Adorable nominations for Gympie’s most loveable pup

Due to multiple ongoing technical issues, we have had to suspend the original poll looking for Gympie’s most loveable dog and replace it with a new one.

Photos
View Gallery
Poll: Which of these 74 pooches is Gympie's most loveable dog?

Some nominations appeared in the poll twice and some not at all, while existing votes did not appear to be counting properly.

Now that those issues – hopefully – have been resolved, it’s time to find the Gympie region’s top dog when it comes to the title of “most loveable”.

We have 69 nominations totalling 74 worthy nominees, and just a bit over one full day to decide the winner!

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

So be sure to get yours in, and tell your friends to help the course and cast theirs too, and we’ll be back on Saturday to announce our winner.

Get voting Gympie!

cutest dogs gympie news gympie region gympie's cutest dog gympie's most adorable dog
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Profoundly loving’: Colleagues farewell brave Gympie mum

        Premium Content ‘Profoundly loving’: Colleagues farewell brave Gympie mum

        Business Gympie Big W colleagues are today celebrating the life of mother and manager Anna Regan who lost her battle with cancer two weeks ago

        DRUG BUSTS: Gympie men and women face court for weed

        Premium Content DRUG BUSTS: Gympie men and women face court for weed

        News These Gympie residents got themselves in trouble with the law for producing or...

        HIGH DANGER: All fire permits in Gympie region suspended

        HIGH DANGER: All fire permits in Gympie region suspended

        News The North Coast region of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, and Wide Bay...

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg