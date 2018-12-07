Rough surf conditions shuts down beaches in our region

ROUGH CONDITIONS: Rainbow Beach will be closed for the day due to rough surf conditions. Note this is a file photo from 2017 and was not taken at Rainbow Beach.

WITH rough surf conditions across the Gympie and Sunshine Coast regions, several beaches will remain closed for today.

Surf Life Saving Queensland announced earlier this morning that Rainbow Beach, Buddina Beach (Kawana) and Main Beach (Stradbroke Island) will be closed.

Surf Life Saving Queensland also tweeted that due to the rough conditions hitting the southeast, SLSQ will be conducting a full assessment of the surf.

They will make an announcement whether several surf events will be moved to the backup location at the Mooloolaba Spit or stay at Alex Heads.

"Stay out of the water and only swim at open and patrolled beaches. Always swim between the flags,” the tweet said.