TOP COMPETITORS: 11 Gympie Gymnasts prepared to take on the best from across the state at the Junior State Championships and Sunshine Coast regional team. Back row (standing left to right): Olivia Speed, Savanna Cross and Monique WebbeSecond row (splits across left to right): Rosalie Turner, Nathan Smith, Elisabeth Younger, Luke Murley and Cadence Lawler. Third row (left to right): Brooke Condon and Trinity Maher. Front row: Livy Cumner.
Rosalie Turner's goal for regional team challenge

Rebecca Singh
22nd Sep 2018 5:00 PM
GYMNASTICS: Eleven Gympie gymnasts will compete against about 1000 from across the state at the Junior State Championships and Regional Team Challenge held at Sleeman Sports Complex, Brisbane from today, September 22 to Tuesday, September 25.

Olivia Speed, Savana Cross, Monique Webbe, Rosalie Turner, Nathan Smith, Elisabeth Younger, Luke Murley, Cadence Lawler, Brooke Condon and Trinity Maher will make Gympie proud.

Gympie Gymnastics coach Teagan Cleary said there would be tough competition, which will teach them to relax and focus.

"This competitive environment teaches them to control nerves on the big stage and how to focus in on a big event,” she said.

"They can apply this to anything else they do in their life, not just competitions.”

Turner has her sights set on reaching a top three place when she competes as part of the Sunshine Coast regional team.

"There are six in a team and the top three scores are counted towards the final Sunshine Coast's score,” Cleary said.

"Her goal is to finish in that top three and she has been working hard towards that.

"Rosalie has been really focused and has worked really hard on all routines she will be preforming.”

Gympie Times

