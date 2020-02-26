Menu
James Tedesco has severed ties with his former manager.
Rugby League

Roosters star Tedesco forks out $30k to split with agent

by Staff writers
26th Feb 2020 6:24 AM

Roosters star James Tedesco has officially cut ties with former agent Isaac Moses after agreeing to a $30,000 settlement deal, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The NSW and Australian fullback sided with Moses' former business partner, Joe Wehbe, with the pair now fighting a battle in the Supreme Court.

 

The Roosters held the management fees Tedesco owed to Moses in a trust account, which were released after both parties came to a confidential severance agreement.

Tedesco said he is still undecided about a potential replacement agent in the future after returning from the Roosters' World Club Challenge win over St Helens.

"I haven't really gotten into it as such," Tedesco said.

"It only happened before I left. I'm still getting into the swing of things now that I'm back now. I wanted to get that game over and done with."

 

Moses' future on the other hand is still up in the air.

The NRL issued him a breach notice to show cause why he shouldn't have his accreditation suspended or cancelled for "counselling or assisting a person to not co-operate fully with the NRL integrity and compliance unit".

 

James Tedesco in action against St Helens.
Moses disputes the allegation and is awaiting the NRL's decision on his future.

