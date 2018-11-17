Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This photo shows the ruins of the original Grand Hotel at Goomeri which was destroyed by fire on December 24, 1939. Photo John Oxley Library
This photo shows the ruins of the original Grand Hotel at Goomeri which was destroyed by fire on December 24, 1939. Photo John Oxley Library Contributed
Entertainment

ROOM 11: Is this the Gympie region's most haunted building?

JOSH PRESTON
by
17th Nov 2018 6:34 PM

THERE are "haunted house” stories told all over Gympie and surrounds, but reported apparitions at Joe's Grand Hotel in Goomeri might just take the "spooky” crown.

Much has changed in Goomeri since the old hotel was rebuilt in about 1942, but staff members and locals agree that remnants of the past may remain within the walls.

Emma Lucas has managed the hotel for five years and regularly feels the "heebie-jeebies” when she works the closing shift, but says one particular experience "gives me goosebumps every time”...

Emma and Sally outside Room 11 of Joe's Grand Hotel in Goomeri.
Emma and Sally outside Room 11 of Joe's Grand Hotel in Goomeri. Troy Jegers

FULL STORY + VIDEO INVESTIGATION HERE

Read on, if you dare...

ghost stories goomeri gympie news gympie region gympie's most haunted haunted hotel joe's grand hotel most haunted the shining
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Take a look inside Gympie's most haunted building

    premium_icon VIDEO: Take a look inside Gympie's most haunted building

    News THERE are "haunted house” stories told all over Gympie and surrounds, but reported apparitions at this hotel in Goomeri might just take the "spooky”...

    • 17th Nov 2018 6:15 PM
    RUNNING FOR COVER: Campground scatters as storm cell hits

    RUNNING FOR COVER: Campground scatters as storm cell hits

    News 'Explosive development' of storm activity puts Coast on alert

    Gympie discus throwers aim for year ahead

    premium_icon Gympie discus throwers aim for year ahead

    News 'It is the one event that I like and makes me happy'

    Car crashes into Gympie servo

    Car crashes into Gympie servo

    News Police confirm no one was seriously injured.

    Local Partners