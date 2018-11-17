ROOM 11: Is this the Gympie region's most haunted building?

This photo shows the ruins of the original Grand Hotel at Goomeri which was destroyed by fire on December 24, 1939. Photo John Oxley Library

THERE are "haunted house” stories told all over Gympie and surrounds, but reported apparitions at Joe's Grand Hotel in Goomeri might just take the "spooky” crown.

Much has changed in Goomeri since the old hotel was rebuilt in about 1942, but staff members and locals agree that remnants of the past may remain within the walls.

Emma Lucas has managed the hotel for five years and regularly feels the "heebie-jeebies” when she works the closing shift, but says one particular experience "gives me goosebumps every time”...

Emma and Sally outside Room 11 of Joe's Grand Hotel in Goomeri. Troy Jegers

Read on, if you dare...