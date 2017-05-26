24°
Rooftop cocktails and canapes in Gympie

Shelley Strachan | 26th May 2017 3:01 PM
Jamie Cook, of the Gympie Bone Museum Project, holding fully cleaned young male and female sheep heads.
CLOUDLAND will be a fun night of music, provided by Sista Lee and The Strangest Dreamers, with cocktails and canapes included in the ticket price of $50.

Organisers promise a great door prize of one year's membership to Le Club, from the Accor Hotel Group.

the Gympie Bone Museum Project's annual fundraiser, Cloudland, will hopefully raise sufficient funds to open our doors for the Christmas school holidays.

Book tickets now at: cloudland.eventbrite.com.au

The Gympie Bone Museum Project is a project Debra and Jaimie Cook have initiated to educate about bones, skeletons, biology and comparative anatomy. It is a project designed to combat the economic downturn experienced by towns that are highway by-passed, by encouraging science education and tourism in Gympie now, before it's too late.

The Gympie Bone Museum Project Ltd is a not for profit organisation and is a registered charity. It's board is comprised of 7 local professionals and business people.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cocktails fundraiser gympie events whatson

