A roofer was fined for tell police to “get a real job” during schoolies celebrations in Surfers Paradise.
Crime

‘Get a real job’: Roofer fined after abusing cops

by Lea Emery
1st Mar 2019 11:38 AM
A ROOFER who told police to "get a real job" during Schoolies celebrations has been told off for wasting police time.

Mitchell Raymond Robold was in Surfers Paradise for Schoolies celebrations about 11.15pm on November 28, last year when he yelled at police on Orchid Ave, the Southport Magistrates Court was told.

"Get a real job, c****," he yelled.

Police then arrested him and he struggled so much officers needed to call in reinforcement to get up the stairs.

Robold pleaded guilty today to public nuisance and obstructing police.

Magistrate Mark Howden said it was just a waste of time.

"What is does is just distract police from doing what they need to be doing," he said.

"It distracts police, they have to arrest him and it wastes there time."

Robold's lawyer Bill Siganto, of Legal Aid, said Robold was remorseful.

"In admissions made to me he said it was a stupid idea," he said.

Mr Siganto said Robold was in Surfers celebrating his graduation.

Robold was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.

