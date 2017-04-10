Romeo pilots Saurimo to club cup at Gympie races

WINNERS: Pietro Romeo and Kerry Munce with the 100 Club Cup.

RACING: Master Gympie trainer Kerry Munce has teamed up with gun Sunshine Coast based jokey Pietro Romeo to claim the Edington Limousin 100 Club Cup with Saurimo.

In his second feature win from as many starts on the Gympie sand, the gelding will now be spelled until after the Gympie show.

Pushed all the way by fancied sand-tracker Tiverton, Saurimo showed the staying class that saw him claim the Garrard's Horse and Hound BenchMark 55 last month.

Speaking with The Gympie Times after the race, Munce said the five-year-old flyer had earned a rest.

"He will be out in the paddock by today,” Munce said.

"We will probably look to bring him back after the show, and on his form look to the Muster Cup in August.”

LOVE GYMPIE SPORT? You can follow the topic by clicking here

Caloundra Jockey Pietro Romeo said the stayer was a pleasure to ride on the notoriously tricky sand track.

"It was a smooth ride,” Romeo said.

"I had my instructions which were to pretty much jump and lead and try to keep Hannah English's horse (Ibelieveicanfly) out wide.

"I sort of ended up sitting in just behind them.

"I tried to ease back up off the tempo coming around the turn.

"I knew I had to be in with in a couple of lengths of that lead horse because most of the front runners had been getting home.

"As the pace sort of steadied I went forward and tried to make it a true staying race.

"He (Saurimo) just kept giving, but I had to push him.”

In other racing news, stewards were forced to declare race four, a QTIS BenchMark 55 Handicap, a no race after several gates failed to open at the start.

Racing resumes at The Gympie Turf Club after May.