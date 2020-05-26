Menu
Romantic gesture leaves man without licence for two years

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:02 AM
A GLADSTONE man who drove while drunk and had his licence suspended then drove while drunk again on the same day, a court heard.

Rachen Sangdanuch, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to driving under the influence of liquor, driving without a licence and driving whilst over the middle alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court that on April 7 at 3.25pm, Sangdanuch was stopped on Glenlyon Rd, Sun Valley, for a licence and breath test.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.111. He told police he had six beers between 10.30am and 1pm.

At the time he was charged and notified his licence was immediately suspended until the matter was dealt with by the court.

The court was told that at 7.58pm on the same day police intercepted Sangdanuch travelling 92km/h in an 80km zone.

Mr Boyd said police asked him to produce a licence, which he said he didn't have on him, and said to them "I'll be honest, I've been drinking".

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.160 and said he'd had nine bottles of Millers Draft since 10.30am.

He told police he didn't know his licence was suspended.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had been drinking that day because he thought his relationship with his pregnant de facto partner was over after an argument.

Ms Ditchfield said on the first drive he was going to Bunnings to get supplies to do work on the house and impress his partner.

She said on the second drive he attempted to drive to where his partner was staying to talk to her.

She said English was not Sangdanuch's first language so he didn't understand when he was told his licence was suspended.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey noted Sangdanuch had already been without a licence for about two months.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for two years and nine months. Convictions were not recorded.

