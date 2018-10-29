Rolling stop for Gympie business

SKY ROCKETING rent prices at the Sunshine Plaza has forced multiple small businesses to close in the last month.

SKY ROCKETING rent prices at the Sunshine Plaza has forced multiple small businesses to close in the last month. Contributed

THE love affair Gympie has with roller sports is over with the closure of SkateZone at the weekend.

Darren and Lena Nyberg said the $33,000 change of building use council planning fee they were charged when they built the Dennis Little Dr business from scratch two years ago was a blow.

High rents and an illness in the Nyberg family were the final straws.

Mr Nyberg said the business, which was started as a community service to host roller sports in Gympie when the council could not provide a facility, had been paying for itself but not making a profit.

He said it had also hosted council-supported international roller hockey tournaments and there were now 50 members from juniors to veterans in the Gympie Roller Sports Club who would have nowhere to train.

"It's devastating to us. We're pretty upset by the whole situation.”

There are whispers of a new rink opening in Gympie however The Gympie Times is unable to substantiate these claims at this time.

SkateZone closed after the last skate at its Halloween party on Saturday night.