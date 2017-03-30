28°
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Which roads are closed in Gympie?

scott kovacevic
| 30th Mar 2017 10:59 AM
Several roads in the region are closed due to flooding.
Several roads in the region are closed due to flooding. Contributed

UPDATED 1.20pm: BETWEEN 150mm-200mm is predicted to fall on the Gympie region in the next two days, and roads are expected to be closed due to heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

The Gympie disaster management group will meet at 5pm to assess the situation.

Below is a list of all current closures in the region:

* Boompa Rd, Boompa - road closed to all traffic

* Burnett Hwy, north of Goomeri - closed to all traffic

* Subway Ave, Pomona - road closed to all traffic

* Skyring Creek Rd exit - road closed to all traffic

* Kilkivan Tansey Rd (at the Wide Bay Ck Bridge) - traffic cut in both directions

Flooded roads in Gympie.
Flooded roads in Gympie. Contributed

The following roads are also experiencing flooding and people are advised to proceed with caution or use an alternative route.

* Maryborough Biggenden Rd - water over road, all lanes affected

UPDATE: 150mm-200mm to fall in Gympie region today

LET'S GET TECHNICAL: What are the chances of the Mary flooding?

CANCELLED: Gympie sport set for a soggy week

The following list provided by the Gympie Regional Council is also of roads which are known to be prone to flooding.

Please be aware of potential hazards before travelling.

Road prone to flood closure in the Gympie region.
Road prone to flood closure in the Gympie region. Contributed

* Stumm Rd, Southside

* Wyuana Dr (off Gympie-Woolooga Rd), Glastonbury

* Jimbour Rd, Fisherman's Pocket

* Glastonbury Rd, Nahrunda

Beaches closes

All beaches on the Sunshine Coast have been closed due to unstable and dangerous conditions being caused by the severe weather.

Surf Life Saving Australia has advised that all water events scheduled to take place today for the Aussies have been suspended.   Conditions will be monitored and further updates will be provided.   SLSQ implores everyone to stay out of the water.   * Do not go swimming, beaches are closed today.   * Look for and follow the advice of safety signs   * Listen to the emergency warnings and follow the advice of emergency services and your local councils   * Avoid floodwaters and swollen river mouths   * Be careful of debris and other hazards that may have washed into the surf after heavy rainfall, such as rubbish, tree branches and rocks

Driving safely in wet weather

Drivers are being advised to exercise extreme caution as the wild weather batters the region..

Beyond poor visibility and slippery surfaces, road safety authorities are warning of the lesser-known risks associated with extreme flood and rain events.

ARSF founder and CEO Russell White said it is vital that motorists are aware that massive rain events can fill streets with unexpected hazards.

"It's common to find dangerous debris, mud, silt and even large potholes during the kind of weather event like we're experiencing, particularly when heavy rain is teamed with high winds," Mr White said.

"Flood waters can cause severe damage to even the best roads, and drivers should be conscious that dangers will continue for many weeks as areas of the infrastructure network are repaired or rebuilt."

Mr White said that tragically many lives have been lost due to drivers attempting to cross flood waters.　

"Cars are not designed to travel through water of any depth, vehicles can stall, float away or starting filling with water in a matter of seconds," Mr White said.

"It's important to be aware that even a seemingly small puddle could be harbouring dangers beneath the surface such as large potholes or parts of the road that have been washed away completely,"

"No matter how well you think you know the road or what you think your car is capable of you risk putting yourself in danger very quickly," he said.

Mr White implored drivers to adopt a 'Look, Listen and Think' approach to driving during these dangerous conditions:

Look: as far ahead as possible to best ensure you're as prepared for what lays before you to avoid potential hazards and debris

Listen: to the advice of the authorities, taking extra care around road work sites, troubled areas and taking heed of detour instructions

Think: about the potential dangers and make cautious decisions such as slowing down, driving to suit the conditions, and avoiding flooded roads

Important contacts

* For storm and flood assistance contact the SES on 132 500 and in a life threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000). You can also download the SES Assistance App by visiting http://www.emergency.qld.gov.au/ses/

* The Queensland Police Service is constantly updating information on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/QueenslandPolice Twitter (@QPSMedia) account and our myPolice blogs www.mypolice.qld.gov.au

* The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is also regularly updating their information on Facebook www.facebook.com/QldFireandRescueService/ Twitter (@QldFES)

* The Department of Transport and Main Roads has an extensive list of road closures at the QLD Traffic website at www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au - it includes an interactive map, a list of road closures and live traffic cameras. You can also call 13 19 40

* Please keep in mind the only way to stay safe is to stay out of floodwater. The best way to avoid floodwater is to make sure you are prepared. If it's flooded, forget it. For more information visit http://floodwatersafety.initiatives.qld.gov.au/

* For more information about preparing for this severe weather event, please visit https://getready.qld.gov.au/

* For those who are concerned about friends and family in affected areas, the Red Cross has opened 'Register Find Reunite'. This service helps to find and reunite family, friends and loved ones during a disaster. You can register or look for someone on the Red Cross Website at www.redcross.org.au

* Listen to ABC Local Radio, the emergency broadcaster in Queensland.

* Disaster affected people can contact the Community Recovery Hotline for information and support on 1800173 349. People are requested to be patient when calling the Community Recovery Hotline.

* The Insurance Council of Australia has declared a catastrophe for damage caused by TC Debbie. The Disaster Hotline (phone 1800 734 621) can help policyholders if they are uncertain which insurer they are with, or have general inquiries about the claims process.

* Take extreme care when handling damaged asbestos containing materials - as it could pose serious health risks. If you are concerned, or would like more information, contact your local authority on 13QGOV (137468) or go to www.deir.qld.gov.au/asbestos/

* For further information visit www.qld.gov.au/community/disasters-emergencies/cleaning-up

* Please remember, Emergency Departments are only for seriously injured or ill people who need immediate treatment and you should visit your local GP or call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) for any minor injuries.

* If your home or business becomes inundated with floodwater and the mains power is still connected, contact Ergon Energy immediately on 13 22 96 to arrange disconnection. For more information, go to www.ergon.com.au

* Parents are urged to listen to local radio news broadcasts and visit the website http://closures.det.qld.gov.au/to stay informed about the re-opening of schools.

* Queenslanders needing emergency housing assistance can call 13QGOV.

Topics: flood gympie weather rain road closures

BETWEEN 150mm-200mm is predicted to fall on the region in the next two days, and roads are expected to be closed due to heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Local Partners

