ROLLING COVERAGE: Election Day 2020 in Gympie

3PM: FOUR weeks of campaigning will come to a head tonight as Gympie’s voters have their say on who will represent them in State parliament for the next four years.

Turnout has been a vastly different beast than in previous years though with only one third of the electorate choosing to either prepoll or mail their vote in.

Incumbent LNP Tony Perrett is the favourite with online betting groups, having taken the seat with an 8.7 per cent margin over One Nation in 2017.

Check back for rolling updates on the count throughout the night.

RELATED