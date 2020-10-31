Menu
Geoff Williams, Tony Perrett, Michael Blaxland, Donna Reardon, Lauren Granger-Brown, Roland Maertens, Tim Jerome, Nicholas Fairbairn, are vying for Gympie’s state seat today.
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Early leader emerges in race for Gympie

scott kovacevic
scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
31st Oct 2020 2:47 PM
6.45PM: INCUMBENT LNP candidate Tony Perrett has taken a significant early lead as vote counting gets underway for the Gympie seat.

Mr Perrett has claimed 40 per cent of the vote with 1.54 per cent of the votes counted.

Labor's Geoff Williams is sitting behind Mr Perrett with 26 per cent of the primary vote, with One Nation's Michael Blaxland trailing significantly behind at 13 per cent.

LNP candidate Tony Perrett has taken an early lead in the polls. Picture: Shane Zahner
The Green's Lauren Granger-Brown is in fourth with 9 per cent.

Tim Jerome is the pick of the Independents so far at 4 per cent, followed by Roland Maertens and Tim Jerome.

The IMOP's Nicholas Fairbairn rounds out the list with 1 per cent support.

 

3PM: FOUR weeks of campaigning will come to a head tonight as Gympie's voters have their say on who will represent them in State parliament for the next four years.

Turnout has been a vastly different beast than in previous years though with only one third of the electorate choosing to either prepoll or mail their vote in.

Incumbent LNP Tony Perrett is the favourite with online betting groups, having taken the seat with an 8.7 per cent margin over One Nation in 2017.

Check back for rolling updates on the count throughout the night.

