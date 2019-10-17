Rollerblader spotted in his ‘undies’ on busy road

FROM the makers of lacy G-string jogger man and the poo jogger, Quest Community News brings you the 'undies rollerblader'.

Morayfield woman Sharon Ehrlich and her husband captured a man she described to be in his 50s casually rollerblading through one of the busiest roads north of Brisbane at 1pm on a Saturday.

Morayfield woman Sharon Ehrlich has captured a middle-aged man rollerblading in his underwear or undies through Morayfield Rd.

"We were just driving down Torrens Rd and saw him coming up Morayfield Rd as we stopped at the lights," she said.

"I said to my husband 'get your phone out, we need to get footage of this'.

"It's not every day you see man - at least 55 - rollerblading in his undies."

Footage shows the man wearing nothing but wrist guards, slick sunglasses and what appears to be blue jocks sweep out wide and then effortless glide up the gutter and continue on his merry way.

"He looked really comfortable, I feel like he does this often," Ms Ehrlich said. "I don't know if he does it in broad daylight normally, but he's definitely an experienced rollerblader.

"I think it's pretty harmless. We're not offended by it at all, he wasn't doing anything that was perverse. I've seen much worse in Morayfield.

"You see some pretty wild and outlandish things in Morayfield. He was just having a good time."

The twist is Ms Ehrlich shared to the video to her Facebook without knowing her account's privacy settings were set to public.

It was quickly shared in multiple community pages across Moreton Bay and the original video has been viewed 20,000 times.

It comes a week after a man was photographed by a Ningi woman jogging up Wild Horse Mountain in nothing but a lacy pink G-string and work boots.